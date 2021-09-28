Ergoteles LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Bumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

