Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

