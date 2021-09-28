ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ESE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. 96,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

