ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of ESE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. 96,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.
