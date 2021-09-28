Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

