Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

