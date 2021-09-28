Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $496.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

