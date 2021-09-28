Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,033,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,077,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,209,000 after acquiring an additional 358,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.