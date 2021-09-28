Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,646 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $170.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

