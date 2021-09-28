Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after buying an additional 491,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

LNG stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

