Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,028 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.