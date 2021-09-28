Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.