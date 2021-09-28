Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703,736.20

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $703,736.20 and $60,783.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

