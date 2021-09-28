ETNA Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $278,933.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $278,933.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00102384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00138909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,506.45 or 0.99551093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.42 or 0.06895906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.00755750 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

