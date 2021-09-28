Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,772 shares of company stock worth $5,403,821 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

