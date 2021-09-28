Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. 1,271,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,109. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

