F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.36. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

