Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Facebook by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 168,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 28,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,309,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $455,419,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $12.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $960.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.47 and its 200 day moving average is $335.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $905,486,162. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

