FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $270,334.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $660,148.93 and approximately $270,334.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00122750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars.

