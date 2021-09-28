Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

