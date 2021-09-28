Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.