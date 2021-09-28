Financial Analysis: Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) vs. The Competition

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alvopetro Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million $5.71 million 71.00 Alvopetro Energy Competitors $5.49 billion -$638.49 million -4.83

Alvopetro Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy Competitors 2105 10499 15059 514 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Alvopetro Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvopetro Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14% Alvopetro Energy Competitors -32.98% -38.93% 4.07%

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

