Financial Contrast: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 30.58 $672.32 million $2.36 115.63 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoom Video Communications and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 12 12 0 2.38 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $400.65, indicating a potential upside of 46.82%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

