Financial Survey: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 16.50% 13.61% 1.40% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for SBI and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.58%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than SBI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBI and FG New America Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion 1.17 $762.32 million $2.80 9.21 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBI beats FG New America Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

