FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FGP stock opened at GBX 93.85 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.66.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Peter Lynas bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Also, insider Matthew Gregory sold 119,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £102,929.96 ($134,478.65). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,936.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

