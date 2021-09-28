FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FirstService has increased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

FSV stock opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.69. FirstService has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

