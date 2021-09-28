Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 89.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.30.

FIVN traded down $8.78 on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. 38,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.56 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

