Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $186.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

