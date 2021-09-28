Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.80 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.