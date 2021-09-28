Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in United Rentals by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

