Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,700 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

