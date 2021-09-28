Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 500 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $120.53 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

