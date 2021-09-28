Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

