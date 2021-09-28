Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.65. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 405,076 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 206.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 395.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 384,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

