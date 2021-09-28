Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £179.87 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £179.87 ($235.00) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £164.99 ($215.56).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR opened at £152.35 ($199.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £141.41. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.