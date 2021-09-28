FlypMe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,024.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $723,775.18 and $1,024.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.