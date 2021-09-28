Fosun International Ltd Has $4.51 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 407,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,641,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

