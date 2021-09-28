Fosun International Ltd Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.64. 86,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,624. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

