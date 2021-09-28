Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

