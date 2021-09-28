FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSBW opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

