Function X Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Function X has a total market cap of $274.62 million and $3.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,119.67 or 1.00004694 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00088043 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006016 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049976 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006889 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001430 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC.
  • StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005674 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.68 or 0.00542949 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

