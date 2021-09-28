Function X Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Function X has a total market cap of $274.62 million and $3.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,119.67 or 1.00004694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00088043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.68 or 0.00542949 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

