FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Lion Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

LEV stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

