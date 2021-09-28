FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Lion Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.
LEV stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
