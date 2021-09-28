FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered by Analyst

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

