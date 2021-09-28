Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.