Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.