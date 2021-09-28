Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Generac worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Generac by 37.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $443.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

