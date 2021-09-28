GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.