GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:GFL traded down C$0.45 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.73. The company had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,336. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$25.38 and a 52-week high of C$48.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.40 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

