Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.12.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.