Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

