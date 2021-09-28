Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report sales of $55.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.12 million and the highest is $62.31 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $201.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

