Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

